1 gate of Kodam project opened

Adolabad: Most irrigation projects in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday received fresh inflows of water following rain in the upstream areas in Maharashtra. However, inflows into Swarna and Gaddanna Vagu projects remained nominal.

Kadam project received 5,045 cusecs of inflows compared to outflows of 4,704 cusecs, including 674 cusecs into the left and five cusecs into the right canal.

The present water level in the project stands at 695.275 feet as against its full water level of 700 feet. Officials opened one of the 18 gates of the project to release water downstream.