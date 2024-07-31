Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

1 gate of Kodam project opened

Telangana
DC Correspondent
31 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
1 gate of Kodam project opened
x
Kadam project (File Photo)

Adolabad: Most irrigation projects in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday received fresh inflows of water following rain in the upstream areas in Maharashtra. However, inflows into Swarna and Gaddanna Vagu projects remained nominal.

Kadam project received 5,045 cusecs of inflows compared to outflows of 4,704 cusecs, including 674 cusecs into the left and five cusecs into the right canal.
The present water level in the project stands at 695.275 feet as against its full water level of 700 feet. Officials opened one of the 18 gates of the project to release water downstream.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Adilabad Kadam project Telangana rains 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick