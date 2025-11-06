1 Dead As Bike Collides With RTC Bus Due To Pothole

ADILABAD: One youth died and another was seriously injured when an RTC bus heading towards Adilabad collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction near Muthnoor in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday afternoon.

The mishap occurred when the two bike-borne youths were returning to their village in Indravelli mandal from Adilabad. A large pothole on the road is suspected to have caused the accident.

The deceased was identified as Bleke Santhosh, 23, of Harkapur village in Andhguda, while the injured was Dhanve Sanjeev, 21, of the same village. Sanjeev was immediately shifted to RIMS Hospital, Adilabad, where he is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in a serious condition.