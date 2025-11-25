1 Dead, 2 Critical At ESI Hospital Accident

Hyderabad: A construction worker was killed and two others suffered critical injuries on Monday when a suspended platform fell from the sixth floor during a renovation work at one of the buildings at Sanathnagar ESI Hospital on Monday.

According to police, five construction workers were working on the ill-fated six-storeyed hospital building; they accidentally fell to the ground when the platform reportedly broke down and got trapped in the debris.

Over a dozen security guards of ESI attempted to extricate them from the debris. However, one of the workers died on the spot, while four others, two of them with critical injuries, are undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of ESI hospital, the SR Nagar police said.

According to R. Raju, a sub-inspector of the SR Nagar police station, the incident occurred at 4.20 pm, when five workers shifted marble on the sixth floor using a wide suspended platform. We suspect that the strings of the platform might have broken due to overload or they might have lost balance and fell to the ground along with the material.

The daily-wage labourers, who were hired from Sanathnagar, have been working on the site for the past 15 days, using a suspended platform to shift the marble and other material to various floors, Raju said.

Sirish Kumar Chavan, the dean of ESI Medical College, told Deccan Chronicle that one of the deceased has been identified as M. Bhanuchander (24), a native of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, and two persons — G. Raghupathi (26) and P. Mohan (23) — who were in critical condition, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Two other workers — Mallesh and Maisaiah — who also suffered serious internal injuries are undergoing treatment.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Police registered a case of death due to negligence against the construction contractor and the case is under investigation.