₹1 Crore Stolen from Brilliant Engineering College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons reportedly stole ₹1 crore from Brilliant Engineering College located in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage on the campus.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Police said efforts are underway to identify and nab those involved in the theft.



