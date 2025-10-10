 Top
₹1 Crore Stolen from Brilliant Engineering College in Hyderabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2025 12:53 PM IST

Unidentified miscreants decamp with cash from Abdullapurmet-based college; police launch probe after verifying CCTV footage

Brilliant Engineering College located in Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons reportedly stole ₹1 crore from Brilliant Engineering College located in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage on the campus.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Police said efforts are underway to identify and nab those involved in the theft.


