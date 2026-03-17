₹1 Crore Robbed in Kukatpally; Assailants Use Chilli Powder

Hyderabad: A major robbery was reported in Kukatpally late on Monday night, where unidentified assailants looted ₹1 crore from two persons after attacking them with chilli powder.

According to police, four men on two-wheelers intercepted Khusru and Azeemuddin, residents of Bahadurpura, and threw chilli powder into their eyes before fleeing with the cash.

Police have formed four special teams to trace the accused and recover the stolen amount. Officials suspect that the cash involved in the incident could be linked to hawala transactions.