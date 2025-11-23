1 Crore Indiramma Saris to be Distributed: Shabbir

Nizamabad: Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that one crore saris are being distributed to uphold the self-respect of women. The saris will be distributed in phases across rural and urban areas, he said, reiterating that one crore saris will be provided to one crore women.

At the Indiramma sari distribution programme held on Sunday at the Machareddy mandal headquarters in the Kamareddy constituency, Shabbir said that DWCRA women will deliver the saris to every household and apply the ceremonial bottu (forehead mark) as part of the tradition.

He assured that every eligible woman will receive an Indiramma sari. He also recalled that Indira Gandhi assumed the role of Prime Minister at a time when the nation was facing political instability.

Shabbir said that during the BRS regime, the saris distributed were often used by beneficiaries as protection for crops, whereas the Congress government is providing Indiramma sarees suitable for festivals and auspicious occasions.