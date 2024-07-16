Telangana: Work for People’s Benefit, Revanth Tells Collectors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that his government’s top priority is to provide welfare-oriented, transparent governance along with sustainable and balanced growth to the people of Telangana.

Addressing a Collectors' conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed district collectors to align their duties with the aspirations of the people and the priorities of the government.

Revanth Reddy has set August 15 as the deadline to dispose of pending Dharani applications.

He instructed collectors not to link ration cards and Arogyasri cards, and to issue Arogyasri cards for all eligible people without insisting on ration cards.

He asked them to use geo-tagging technology to protect government properties from encroachments. He announced special incentives for government doctors working in rural areas.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the significance of the conference, stating, "This is the second collectors' conference since our government took office. The collectors are the eyes and ears of the government, acting as a bridge between the government and the people at the district level."

He praised the recent transparent transfers of collectors, noting the appointment of competent young officials without political pressure.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collectors developing direct contact with the people, gaining field-level experience to understand issues properly, and making a positive impact on their careers.

He reminded the collectors that they are responsible for ensuring the benefits of government programmes reach the needy and urged them to leave a mark in district administration, earning the respect and affection of the people.

He advised collectors, who hail from different states, to learn the local language and embrace Telangana's culture to perform their duties efficiently, emphasising the need to work from a humane perspective for the people's benefit.

In a heartfelt note, Revanth Reddy mentioned that students expressed emotional reactions to their teachers' transfers, similar to the reaction he expects from people when effective collectors are transferred.

Stating that the government is prioritising strengthening schools, hostels, and hospitals, Revanth Reddy highlighted the government's expenditure of Rs 85,000 per month on each poor student in government schools and entrusted district officers with monitoring these institutions regularly.

He also urged collectors to address grievances reported in the weekly Praja Vani programme promptly and to ensure the transparent implementation of six guarantees. The collectors were instructed to open seva centres at the Collectorate on Praja Vani days, if necessary, to address grievances instantly.

Emphasising women's empowerment, the Chief Minister announced a special drive to achieve one crore women members in self-help groups (SHGs) and discussed a target of providing Rs one lakh crore in bank linkage loans for these groups over five years. He encouraged collectors to develop innovative ideas to support women's associations and promote entrepreneurship.