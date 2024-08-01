Telangana: Water Released from Kadam Project

Adilabad: The major irrigation projects in the district including Kadam, Sathnala, Komaram Bheem and Yellampalli projects continued to receive huge inflows from the upstream on Wednesday.

The Kadam project was receiving 3,303 cusecs of inflows while the outflow was 2892 cusecs. Irrigation officials release floodwater downstream by lifting one of the 18 gates of the project. The water level reached 695.425 feet against its full reservoir level of 700 feet.

The Sathnala and Komaram Bheem and Yellampalli projects were also receiving inflows. The inflow into the Gaddannavagu project was recorded at 100 cusecs while the outflow was 20 cusecs.