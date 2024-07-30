Telangana: UoH to Host Meet on Clean Energy Transition

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad will host the Yuvamanthan Model United Nations Conference on July 30, 2024, with the theme "Green Horizons: Navigating the Clean Energy Transition." The conference, inspired by the “Lifestyle For Environment Initiative (LiFE)”, will gather 40 students from various countries to discuss and propose solutions for a sustainable energy future.

The event aligns with the Viksit Bharath@2047 vision initiated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, emphasising the importance of clean energy and sustainable practices.

Delegates will explore a range of topics including climate change, sustainable development goals, economic impacts, technological innovations, energy security, social justice, and international cooperation. The conference aims to encourage diplomatic negotiations and collaborative policymaking to address global energy challenges.

Dr Krishna Reddy Chittedi, associate professor at the University of Hyderabad, will coordinate the event