Telangana: Top Congress Politicians Celebrate Bonalu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended Bonalu festival celebrations held at the Nalla Pochamma temple located inside the Praja Bhavan here on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini, and minister Konda Surekha carried Bonam by welcoming the Chief Minister.

After priests performed a special puja to Bonam and Goddess Mahankali, minister Konda Surekha, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini, MLA N. Padmavathi and other women public representatives picked the bonam.

Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka brought the Mahankali out of the house and placed it on Jogi's head.

Elsewhere in Hyderabad, people continued to celebrate the festival by visiting Goddess temples and offering bonam, praying for the well-being of people.

At the historic Golconda Fort, the Bonalu festivities, which began last week, continued this week as well. Devotees gathered to offer prayers to Goddess Yellamma, seeking blessings for health and prosperity. The fort was adorned with colourful decorations, and traditional music and dance performances added to the festive spirit.

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) also organised Bonalu at T-Hub. Bu Abdullah, a prominent Dubai-based businessman was chief guest at the event. TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said “21 Bonalu were offered to the Goddess. Performances of Potharajus, Kommu Koya, and Gussada Nrutyam built a festive environment at T-Hub”.

Secunderabad Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali temple will be organised on July 21, while Bonalu will be celebrated in the temples of the rest of Hyderabad on July 28, when the top attraction will be the festivities at Old City’s Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali temple Bonalu.