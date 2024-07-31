Telangana: Spiny Gourd Prices Surge to Rs.500 Per Kg

Nizamabad: Spiny Gourd (Boda Kakarakaya) sales have begun in the market over the past few days. Due to high demand for the vegetable, the prices of Spiny Gourd have soared to Rs.500 per kg. Believed to have medicinal properties, people prefer to consume it during the rainy season. Fresh Spiny Gourd is being sold at vegetable markets, supermarkets, and commercial areas.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nagaram Om Ashram founder Om Guruji stated that consuming Boda Kakarakaya in the rainy season can help prevent seasonal diseases. He noted that recently, hybrid Spiny Gourd has also entered the market. He advised people to observe that the smaller and less green Boda Kakarakaya is organic.

Om Guruji explained that Spiny Gourd can address stomach-related problems, constipation, blood purification, and skin-related issues. It boosts immunity and helps avoid jaundice and other ailments. Typically, Boda Kakarakaya is sold at Rs 150 per kg, but it has now reached a high of Rs.500 per kg. If bargained by customers, some vendors sell it at Rs.400 per kg and Rs.100 per 250 grams.

Razak, a vendor at Gandhi Chowk, said that Spiny Gourd has reached Nizamabad from neighbouring Maharashtra. This seasonal vegetable also comes from Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh. Due to high demand, people are purchasing it in smaller quantities. "We are hopeful that the prices of Spiny Gourd will decrease in August," Razak said.

According to Ayurvedic sources, Spiny Gourd contains essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, vitamins, and potassium. It is an excellent source of dietary fibre, calcium, and beta-carotene. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chandrakala, a housewife, mentioned that she prepares various dishes with Boda Kakarakaya during the season. Due to the high price, they are purchasing it in smaller quantities and avoiding it on fasting days, she said.