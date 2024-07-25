Telangana: Revanth Helps Poor Tribal Student to Achieve Her Dream

Karimnagar: Thanks to the timely-intervention by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, a promising tribal student from Rajanna Sircilla district successfully secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, after facing the bleak prospect of giving up her dream due to financial constraints.

Badavath Madhulatha, from Gone Nayak Thanda in Veernapalli mandal, resorted to grazing goats and sheep to support her family after she could not raise Rs 3 lakh to pay her tuition fee to secure admission in the IIT.

Madhulatha, the youngest daughter of farm labourers Ramulu and Saroja, had excelled academically from a young age. She got an impressive rank of 825 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after securing top marks in Intermediate exams. Despite this stellar achievement and her admission to IIT Patna, her family’s financial situation made it almost impossible for her to pay the fees before the deadline of July 27.

However, Revanth Reddy directed the Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department to provide immediate assistance and a post-matric scholarship totaling Rs 2.51 lakh to cover her educational expenses.

The scholarship was sanctioned promptly, and the funds were dispatched to the relevant officials in Rajanna Sircilla district for disbursement to Madhulatha. This financial support has ensured that her tuition fees are paid, allowing her to continue her education.

Madhulatha and her parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Revanth Reddy.