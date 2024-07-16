Telangana: Revanth Calls for People-friendly Policing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth on Tuesday said that friendly policing should benefit victims, not criminals. He issued strict directives to police officers on maintaining law and order across the state.

Addressing the conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) of all districts at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to regulate pub timings and not impose undue restrictions on street food vendors.

Acknowledging the nocturnal nature of the IT sector, he called for a balanced approach. “Police officers are instructed to patrol the streets, conduct periodic crime reviews, and ensure field inspections from SPs to SHOs.”

He said police reports indicate a decline in crime rates compared to last year and urged that these statistics be shared with the media. He also called for a rigorous crackdown on drug and cyber crimes, advocating for coordination between police, excise, and TG NAB officers.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the need to monitor the activities of foreigners involved in drug cases and suggested utilising part of Charlapalli open-air jail for de-addiction centres.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who also addressed the meeting, called for stringent measures against adulterated pesticides, fertilisers, and seeds. Ensuring the availability of necessary fertilisers and urea, he urged collectors and SPs to prevent any artificial scarcity aimed at tarnishing the government’s image.

The Chief Minister proposed planting fruit trees on tribal lands to increase income and enhance greenery, suggesting the use of hybrid plants that bear fruit within three to four years. An aerial survey by drones to identify suitable lands and soil testing were also recommended.

Revanth Reddy proposed planting medicinal plants in Vikarabad forest areas to revive its historical significance as a TB treatment hub. He suggested that improved habitats and water facilities could boost forest tourism, similar to Tadoba in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister emphasised planting long-lasting trees during Vana Mahotsav and mandated monthly visits by collectors to forest areas.