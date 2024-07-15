Telangana: More DSCs will Come, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Following a wave of protests by unemployed youth demanding the postponement of recruitment exams, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday assured them that the state government would take up another round of recruitment to fill thousands of more job vacancies through District Selection Committees (DSC).

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government would release another DSC notification with some more vacancies soon. The Congress gave statehood to Telangana to ensure local jobs are given to locals.

"During the 10-long-year regime of the previous BRS government, Group 1, Group 2 and DSC exams were not conducted and the unemployed were left in the dark. After the Congress came to power, within three months we gave appointment orders to 30,000 people," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The recruitment process for another 13,321 employees has reached the final stage.This includes posts like Gurukula PET, Assistant Engineers, Divisional Account Officers, Librarians, Junior Lecturers, Medical Lab Assistants. We have expedited the job calendar release process. The previous government released the DSC notification in September 2023 before the elections," Bhatti Vikramarka said.

“As many as 2.79 lakh people have applied in response to the latest notification. Already 2.5 lakh people have downloaded the hall tickets. We have set up a Grievance Cell to be available round-the-clock for redressal of problems. DSC exams will be conducted from July 18 to August 5. We will conduct another DSC exam along with these 5,000 vacancies along with some other vacancies. Unemployed youth need not worry. Our government will keep issuing the DSC notifications from time to time," the Deputy Chief Minister assured.

Vikramarkha further stated that recently they have promoted 19,000 teachers in the state. "We have conducted 34,000 teacher transfers without any difficulty. During the last 10 years, as the leader of the CLP, I demanded the government many times in the Assembly, and when the unemployed protested on a large scale, when the notification was issued, the paper was leaked. When the Congress government came, we rescheduled the notification of the previous government and conducted the mains exam successfully. At least 31,382 people were selected for Group-I Mains," he said.

“The previous government postponed the Group-2 exam three times. As many as 5,51,943 candidates applied for 800 posts and when our government came, we finalised the dates for conducting the exams in August.”