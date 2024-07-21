Top
20 July 2024 7:47 PM GMT
Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Unveils TSRTC Medical Facility
Hyderabad: The state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has ventured into logistics and medical services in recent years.

Minister for transport and BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar Saturday inaugurated a modern medical facility equipped with CT scan, MRI, operation theater, physiotherapy and pharmacy complex at RTC Hospital in Tarnaka,

Later, the minister visited the hospital and interacted with patients. Prior to this, he planted a sapling on the premises.

