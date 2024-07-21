Telangana: Mendicant Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Aramghar

Hyderabad: A mendicant was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Aramghar, here on Saturday morning, Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro said. The incident occurred at about 6 am. Police is trying to identify the runaway driver and the victim.

Fake Gold Coin Scam Busted by Dundigal Police

Hyderabad: Dundigal police arrested a gang from Andhra Pradesh for trying to sell fake gold coins to a woman, after promising them the precious metal at low rates. Police seized 100 fake gold coins from Kameshwar Rao from Vijayawada, Vemula Pullarao from Palnadu, and Battula Sambasivarao. The fraud was detected when the woman had the coins verified by a goldsmith.

School Bus Crashes into Tree in Keesara, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A bus carrying 20 students to Swaminarayana Gurukul School in Keesara rammed into a tree. There were no casualties, said Jawaharnagar circle inspector G. Nagaraju. He said the accident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a tractor that suddenly came on the wrong side for the road.

Four Arrested for Circulating Fake Currency in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Tandur police arrested four persons including a former bank manager for circulating fake Indian currency. Police fake `500 notes with a face value of `7.5 lakh,. The arrested accused were Mandigi Chandraiah, stone dealer; Ichchapuram Jagadish, 42, former bank manager; Baduganti Veera Venkataramana, welder, Pragallapati Sivakumar, photographer, all from AP, K. Narayana Reddy, Vikarabad police superintendent said.

Father Arrested for Murdering Son Over Land Dispute in Warangal

Warangal: Bhupalpally police arrested one Narasimha Swamy, 52, of Ramdhan Thanda of Wardhannapet mandal, for murdering his son Prabhakar over a land dispute. Prabhakar’s body was found burnt condition two months back in the Rampur forest. Circle inspector Naresh Kumar said Swamy gave a supari of `50,000 to his brother-in-law Banoth Balaji, 38, and two others, Siddu and Srinivas, to kill his Prabhakar. Police said Swamy had decided to give 20 guntas of land to his daughter, to which Prabhakar objected. Balaji took got Prabhakar drunk, killed him and burnt the body.