Telangana: Man Gets 20 years RI for Sexual Assault of a Minor

Hyderabad: The Medchal district POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `three lakh for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2017.

The convict, Manda Sai Kiran alias Sai Kiran, 27, is a private employee, residing at Shamirpet. He was found guilty under Section 376(2)(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 5(M) of the POCSO Act. The case was registered at the Petbasheerabad police station.

Two fire mishaps in Rachakonda limits, no casualties

:Two fire mishaps were reported at separate locations within the Rachakonda commissionerate limits late on Tuesday night. No casualties were reported in either of them.

A pesticides warehouse Ozo Agricare at Choutuppal caught fire. However, the cause of the incident is yet to be known.

In the second incident in Bibinagar, a cement godown, Sri Sai Teja Cement Traders caught fire. According to Yadadri DCP Rajesh Chandra, it took almost four hours for the fire department to douse the fire.

When asked about what triggered the fire, the DCP said that the police will be coordinating with the fire department, which is investigating the cause of the incident. Damage to property is yet to be ascertained, he said.





Children to be administered anti-JE vaccine from Monday

Hyderabad: Children aged between nine months and 15 years will be given Japanese Encephalitis (JE) eradication vaccine from July 15 to August 15 in government schools and anganwadi centres, Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetti said.

Addressing officials of DEO, SC ST, BC, minority and Wakf board on the JE vaccine, he directed officials to carry out awareness programs to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea and fever during the rainy season.

Medical and health officer Dr. Venkat said that public awareness programs have been undertaken. As a preventive measure, ORS and zinc packets are being distributed door to door by Asha workers.

Lecturer arrested for cheating parents of Rs.20 crore

Hyderabad: A lecturer from Sri Chaitanya school in LB Nagar was arrested and presented before the court for cheating more than 100 people of over `20 crore on Thursday.

The chemistry professor - Madhusudhan - promised parents of his students of giving a high rate of interest on the money they give him. He did not return the money.

Police suspect that he must have made a killing of Rs.20 crore.

When the parents complained to the police, he was arrested and presented before the court.