Telangana: KTR Alleges RB Funds Diverted for Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress government of claiming implementation of the loan waiver by diverting Rs.7,000 crore that was meant for Rythu Bandhu, thus denying farmers their due.

In a post on X, Rama Rao said only 11 lakh farmers were benefiting from the waiver, compared to over 40 lakh farmers had borrowed Rs.1 lakh each. He claimed the previous BRS government's waivers had benefited 35 lakh farmers in 2014 and 37 lakh in 2018.

Former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy criticised the state government for failing to release Rs 2,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu. He noted that the government did not release Rythu Bharosa for the kharif season, leaving 1.3 crore acres without support. He listed a series of promises which he claimed the Congress had not fulfilled, with regard to social welfare pensions, unemployment dole and bonus for paddy.

In another tweet, Rama Rao criticised police behaviour towards citizens and calling for sensitisation classes. He also expressed satisfaction with the start of production at the Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur which was initiated by the previous BRS government.