Telangana: Home Guard Creates Ruckus at Police Station

Hyderabad: A Home Guard created a ruckus at Ghatkesar police station on Saturday and demanded the release of his son from police custody. The accused was sent to remand in a chain snatching case.

Accused A.Venkatesh, a resident of Ghatkesar, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a chain snatching that took place on Friday.

The father of the accused, A. Kishan, who is attached to the North Zone DCP office, went to the police station and confronted the SI. It was also alleged that he used filthy language against the SI. Kishan shouted at the SI and demanded release of his son from the police custody.

He created a scene at the police station drawing the attention of others. Others attempted to pacify him. But he refused to budge, sources said.

A case was registered against Kishan for allegedly hampering a police officer from performing his duty and creating nuisance at the police station, sources said.