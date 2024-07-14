Telangana High Court Stays Transfer of Teachers Till July 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim suspension on the transfer guidelines for transfer of the teachers and principals working in institutions under the control of the Telangana Minority Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. The interim orders will continue till July 18, on which date the court will decide on the issue.

Justice Pulla Karthik was hearing petitions filed by teachers working in various minority welfare residential schools, challenging the July 6 orders issued by the government Rc.No.A/6298/ TGMRE|S12024.

The contention of the petitioners is that initially the society had issued a memo in 2022, taking a decision to bring the society within the purview of the Telangana Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Orders, 2018, and the same was stayed by the division bench of the High Court in a case filed at that time.

But, Ignoring the same, the secretary of the society issued transfer guidelines in Rc.N o.N 6298|TGMREIS/ 2024, dated 06.07.2024 for effecting transfers of the staff of the society showing the 'unit of transfer'.

The unit of transfer guidelines for the post of principal grade-ll, junior lecturers and PG teachers is multi-zonal (MZ-l and MZ-II). For the post of trained graduate teachers, librarian (schools), PD, PET, staff nurse, art teacher, non-teaching staff (superintendent and senior assistant), the unit of transfer is zonal.

A. Phani Bhushan and Ramulu, counsels for the petitioners, argued that the said guidelines were contrary to the earlier interim order passed by the division bench of the High Court in 2022.

However, the counsel for the society sought time to submit the contentions. Meanwhile, web counselling for applicants is scheduled on July 18 and the transfer orders will be issued on July 20. This was brought to the notice of the court by the petitioner’s advocates. Considering the same, the court issued interim suspension orders till July 18.