Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Union and state governments, and the HMDA to follow all procedures while taking possession of the land belonging to Secunderabad Club if it is required for the proposed 18-km Rajiv Rahadhari elevated corridor from Paradise junction to Shamirpet at Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction on state highway 1.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy made it clear that if the project in any way affects the rights of the club on property bearing Bungalow No. 220 admeasuring Ac. 22-00 gts 6 situated at Picket, Secunderabad, then the authorities concerned have to issue notice to the club and follow procedures in accordance with the law.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by the club challenging the Union government’s working permit to the HMDA for construction of the elevated corridor as part of State Highway 1 and National Highway 44 in Hyderabad.

The grievance of the club is that the working permission did not refer to the rights of the Secunderabad Club over the said property.

Senior counsel Sunil B. Ghanu, appearing for the club, contended that the subject property is an exclusive private property and neither the Central government nor the defence estate officer acting under the Cantonment Act can claim any right, ownership or title in respect of the subject property and issuing impugned letter dated March 1, 2024 granting working permission to the HMDA for the construction of elevated corridors and tunnels at certain places without making any reference to the rights of the club and without following the procedure prescribed under law, as illegal.

Further, he brought to the notice of the court that several rounds of litigation confirmed that the title over the said property belongs to Secunderabad Club. Despite that, the respondent authorities are keen on going ahead with its proposed works.