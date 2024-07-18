Top
Southern States
DC Correspondent
18 July 2024 6:18 PM GMT
Telangana: Harish Rao Dismisses Resignation Call
BRS MLA T. Harish Rao. (Image: Screengrab from Harish Rao's official Twitter handle)

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T. Harish Rao rejected the demand for his resignation by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as the government had initiated the crop loan waiver scheme. He instead said Revanth Reddy he implement the Six Guarantees and then ask for his resignation as MLA.

Harish Rao had earlier said he would resign if the government implemented the loan waiver scheme before August 15. He had released a conditional resignation letter at the Martyrs’ Memorial and said that he would not contest the subsequent byelection.

On Thursday, Harish Rao said he had resigned many times in the past, while Revanth Reddy had not done so.

