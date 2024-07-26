Hyderabad: The state government has proposed Rs.1,525 crore for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in the annual Budget. According to the authorities, the region between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR will be developed to attract industries, services and transport parks.

The RRR will be constructed to expressway standards and land acquisition is in progress. It will be initially constructed as a four-lane highway.

As per initial estimates, the northern part of RRR will cost Rs.13,522 crore and the southern part Rs.12,980 crore. The government plans to release funds in a phased manner as the work progresses.

The northern RRRS from Sangareddy to Choutuppal via Toopran and Gajwel is 158.6 kms long and the southern side it is 189 km from Choutuppal to Sangareddy via Shadnagar.