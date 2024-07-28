Telangana: Gig Workers Urge Congress Government to Fulfill Promises

Hyderabad: The Telangana gig and platform workers union Sunday urged the state government to fulfil its long-pending demands such as constitution of a welfare board, social security coverage and fair wages for 4.2 lakh workers in the state.

The union said the Congress and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during the party’s election campaigning, had a meeting with the union and had promised to ameliorate their plight.

The creation of a welfare board providing social security benefits such as ESI, PF, maternity and pension benefits was promised to them.

The Congress had also promised to create a government-run App as an alternative to private ride-hailing apps to ensure proper earnings for these workers by eliminating the third party commissions, the union said.