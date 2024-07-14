Telangana: Cops Face Action for Boozing in Patrol Car

Nizamabad: Disciplinary action was initiated against police personnel for drinking liquor in patrol car on duty under Bibipet police station limits in Kamareddy district. The incident came to light late on Saturday, as Bibipet police station assistant sub inspector Prabhakar, police constable Naveen, home guard Ravi allegedly consumed liquor along with a private person in the police vehicle recently.

After reaching the Bibipet police station, the vehicle hit the entrance gate. Noticing the inebriated condition of the trio, few police staff complained to the higher-ups. After conducting an inquiry, police higher officials shifted ASI Prabhakar from Bibipet police station and suspended constable Naveen and home guard Ravi from the duties. The incident went viral on social media on Saturday.