Hyderabad: Eyebrows are raised as to why BRS supremo and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is skipping the ongoing Telangana Assembly session.

The Assembly session commenced on July 23 and will continue until August 2. Many are asking the questions, what is stopping the former chief minister from attending the Assembly and defending his actions during his 10 years of rule? Is he still nursing the wounds of his party’s poll debacle in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections?

These questions are doing the rounds since the second Assembly sessions started. The news of Chandrashekar Rao attending the Budget session of the Assembly instilled confidence in the BRS rank and file that he would ably take on the Congress government. However, they were disappointed as he did not turn up in the Assembly thereafter.

Voters from the Gajwel constituency expressed their concern over the absence of their MLA keeping off the Assembly even as he is the Leader of the Opposition too.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rajashekhar, a pharmacist from Kondapak, in the constituency, said, “We rallied behind KCR three times and elected him as our MLA. It was with the support of Gajwel constituency people that he became chief minister. KCR is ignoring us now.”

Godugu Mahesh, a voter from Vishwanathpally, said, “I think KCR still needs time to recover from the unexpected poll debacle. A tall leader like KCR struggled hard to make Telangana a vibrant state. But the tide has turned against him. Obviously, he feels disillusioned."

Mahesh noted that Chandrashekar Rao initiated many schemes for the welfare of the people. “I hope KCR will attend the coming sessions and speak up for the people of Telangana,” he said.

Vadlakonda Raju, a farmer from Zapti Nacharam said, “Civic and social issues have been piling up in the constituency for years. At least now, we expect KCR to visit us and take note of the issues here. During his tenure as CM, he did not meet us.”

Student leader Korra Sharath Naik, from Osmania University, said, “Victory and defeat are natural. KCR should attend the sessions. Skipping assembly sessions is an irresponsible act.”