Telangana: CM Revanth Directs Authorities to Take Action

Hyderabad: The state government has authorised veterinary doctors to decide on a case-by-case basis the need to put to sleep critically ill, fatally injured or rabid dogs painlessly using sodium pentathol. Any other method is strictly prohibited, it warned.

Condoling parents of the 18-month victim, who was mauled to death, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that he was dismayed with what had happened and directed the authorities to be alert and help prevent recurrences.

A toll free number has been set up in order to receive complaints so that officials can take appropriate action.

Additionally, he said that an expert committee should be formed with representatives of voluntary organisations and veterinary doctors to find out if weather conditions and seasonal impacts were the reasons for stray dogs to attack babies and children. The officials were also advised to vaccinate stray dogs.

The Chief Minister directed officials from the medical and health department to immediately make available necessary medications in case of dog attacks in all urban health centres, primary health centres and hospitals in the state.

He asked GHMC and municipal officials to involve members of all bastis, colonies and ward committees in the drive to prevent such incidents.