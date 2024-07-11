Telangana: BRS Slams Police Curbs on Media Persons

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday severely criticised the state police for high-handed behaviour with media persons, and forcibly preventing journalists from covering protests by youth demanding postponement of competitive exams.

Following incidents of police officials taking into custody media persons covering a protest at Osmania University’s Arts College, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior party leader T. Harish Rao warned that the BRS will not remain silent if the police and the government rob media of its freedoms. Rama Rao, in a post on X, asked if it was a crime for journalists to go and cover events and protests. The incident at OU was not isolated and comes in the wake of a This is not an isolated incident. Yesterday, a similar event occurred at the Balkampet Yellamma temple when a woman journalist was targeted by the police. “Why are such restrictions being placed on media persons, and brute force being used by the police?” Rama Rao asked.

Harish Rao said illegal arrest and detention of a journalist covering an event is a clear indication of how the government is seeking to curb press freedom, and warned the government to immediately put an end to such acts by the police.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dr Sravan Dasoju, appealed to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to “urgently intervene and stop police atrocities on umemployed youth.” He said the constitutional rights of students, and even journalists were being trampled upon by the state police.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led government is displaying a blatant disregard for democratic rights, and instead of addressing genuine concerns of the students and youth, it is using the police to suppress protesting voices. “It is even more outrageous that journalists covering the protests were manhandled, dragged by their collars, and detained by the police. Such actions undermine the fundamental principle of freedom of the press, which is vital for our democracy. The attack on Deccan Chronicle in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday further exemplifies the growing arrogance of authority in the region,” he said.

Sravan appealing to the Governor to intervene in this matter, urged him to advise the Chief Minister to mend his ways, and instruct the Director General of Police and the city police chief to ensure that the police exercise restraint and protect Constitutional rights of students and journalists.