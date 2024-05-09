TD’s Ganta releases manifesto for Bheemili

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and TD Bheemili assembly seat contestant Ganta Srinivas unveiled his manifesto for the Bheemili constituency at his residence in MVP Colony of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Ganta said he will spearhead the development of Bheemili along with the Bhogapuram Airport project. He announced that a Bheemili Township will be created to reduce pressure on Visakhapatnam city.

The TD candidate assured that once the NDA alliance comes to power, it will address the long-standing Pancha Gramala issue related to Simhachalam.

Ganta poked fun at the ruling YSRC party manifesto, comparing it to old wine in a new bottle. He maintained that even though Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to power in 2019, he failed to develop the state.

The Telugu Desam leader sought to forecast that Jagan would resign as CM on June 4 with the alliance's victory.