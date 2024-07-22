TD, YSRC Raise AP Issues at all Party Meeting

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MPs sought funds for Polavaram, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam steel plant, railway projects and raised other issues at the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Sunday.

YSR Congress MPs raised the demand for special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. They also sought President's Rule in AP in view of the "sharp deterioration in the law and order situation" in the state.

The all-party meeting held in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

NDA ally, JD(U), demanded special category status for Bihar.

TD parliamentary party leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu said, “We have requested the central government to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We discussed the Polavaram project, the railway projects, and other issues of AP.”

“The state government is giving priority to law and order,” he said and alleged that the YSRC was trying to divert people’s attention from the state's financial problems.

MP Srikrishna Devarayalu said TD mentioned “the financial destruction of AP” during YSRC's five-year rule, at the all-party meeting and listed the debts the state incurred” in the last five years.

YSRC MP, V Vijayasai Reddy, said YSRC MPs raised the demand for special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting. “TD parliamentarians were also present in the meeting convened by the Centre, but they kept quiet on the matter.”

Vijayasai Reddy said, “We highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in AP and called for President’s rule in the state.”

He alleged that AP has been witnessing targeted attacks on YSRC leaders and workers ever since the TD alliance assumed power a month ago, and added that YSRC will raise the AP issues including the “poor law and order and violence” in the Parliament session.