TD Grabs GVMC Standing Committee Before Mayor’s Post

Visakhapatnam: The GVMC’s political landscape is changing. The Telugu Desam, which took power in the state last month, is keen on securing the mayor's seat and gaining control over the standing committee.

Over 20 YSRC corporators are reportedly ready to quit the party and join the TD. Of them, Saripalli Govinda Rajula Venkata Apparao, Kampa Hanok, Boddu Narasimha Patrudu, Rajana Rama Rao, Illapu Varalakshmi, Prasad, Lodgala Apparao and Koduru Appalaratnam have approached the TD, and more are expected to follow them soon.

In the March 2021 civic elections, the YSRC won the mayor post and a majority of the wards. Of the 98 wards, YSRC won 58, TD 30, JS three, Independents four, and CPI, CPM and BJP one each.

Subsequently, three corporators from TD and four independents declared their support for the YSRC. YSRC's strength in the council increased thus to 65.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, corporator of the 21st ward, resigned the post after he was elected as an MLC. The ward remained vacant. Two independent corporators initially supported the YSRC but joined the JS before the 2024 elections.

After winning the general elections, the TD-led alliance aimed to grab the mayor post in GVMC by wooing members from the YSRC. Some YSRC corporators expressed a readiness to switch sides, but the TD declined admission to five controversial corporators.

As of now, 20 corporators are readying to join the TD in the presence of state party president Palla Srinivasa Rao. More might do so later.

The GVMC standing committee's tenure ends on July 27 and a new panel is to be elected. With over 20 YSRCP corporators joining the TD, its strength will increase to 48. Combined with JS and BJP, the total strength will be 54 in a house of 97.

Of the 97 corporators, 10 members will be elected to the standing committee. It is likely that the TD-led alliance, with the backing of 54 corporators, would win all the ten seats. The standing committee election would take place by the end of July. A council meeting is planned for August 3, after the completion of the process.

A no-confidence motion against the mayor can be filed only after the mayor has served a term of at least four years. Hence, this motion can be introduced only if the existing Municipal Act is amended at the state legislature level.