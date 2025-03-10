Zomato Becomes Eternal

Chennai: Zomato has received shareholder approval for its decision to change its corporate name to Eternal. This decision has come after the company saw its quick commerce platform becoming a significant growth driver.

Over 99 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the resolution to change the corporate name, while 0.25 per cent were against it. The change only applies to the corporate entity and not to the Zomato brand or app. The food delivery service would continue under the same well-known name. The company’s stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

Last month, Zomato said that it had started to use the company name ‘Eternal’ after acquiring Blinkit.

“We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Zomato cofounder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said.

Blinkit has seen strong growth over the last year amid rising popularity of quick commerce. Zomato reported an operating revenue of Rs 5,405 crore in the December quarter of FY25, of which Blinkit accounted for Rs 1339 crore. While Zomato’s food delivery business’ gross order value rose 17 per cent to Rs 9,913 crore in Q3 FY25, Blinkit’s GOV rose 120 per cent to Rs 7798 crore.

The company’s business portfolio includes food delivery under Zomato, Blinkit, business-to-business venture Hyperpure, and events app District.