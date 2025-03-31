World Water Day Gram Sabha promotes water conservation

Chennai: The World Water Day Gram Sabha was held at the Mettupalayam Community Hall. in Thiruvallur district, bringing together stu-dents and residents in a joint effort to promote water conservation and sustainable management.

Students from the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) and National Service Scheme (NSS) of S.A. College of Arts & Science actively participated, engaging with village res idents to discuss conser vation techniques, eff) cient water use, and community-driven initiatives. The Sabha emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in securing water resources for the future.

Speakers at the event provided practical solu-tions, such as rainwater harvesting. improved irrigation methods, and reducing water wastage. The discussions high-lighted how local partici-pation plays a crucial role in ensuring long-term water sustainability. With enthusiastic participa-tion and valuable insights, the Sabha rein-forced the need for com-munity-led initiatives to protect water resources.