Why Stalin called the JAC

Chennai: Proposing the name ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation,’ Chief Minister M K Stalin said the struggle would not end with meeting, deliberating and passing a resolution one day for a continuous action to establish rights was necessary to create awareness among the people to both urge the Union Government for a fair delimitation and to explain it to the people.

Addressing the meeting in Chennai on Saturday, Stalin said the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made him understand that the number of seats for the States would be reduced and hence called for the meeting of leaders of various political parties in the States that would be losing seats in the delimitation.

Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Coimbatore, had said, “Tamil Nadu and other southern states will not lose parliamentary seats on a proportional basis” but his explanation was unclear and confusing.

Modi, who came to Telangana to campaign in 2023, had said: “The Congress party is saying that a caste census should be conducted and communities should be given representation based on population. The next step is delimitation. If the Parliament constituencies are changed based on current population as the Congress party is saying, the southern states will lose 100 seats. Will the people of South India accept this?” the Prime Minister had asked.”

Based on this, it could be understood that the number of constituencies would decrease and the BJP had always been a party that deprived the states and took away their rights. Also the BJP had ulterior motives in the delimitation plan and hence no state should allow it, he said

Realising the threat, Tamil Nadu was working with unprecedented unity, he said and requested all the states present in the forum to show similar unity and share their valuable suggestions on the resolutions to be discussed and passed.

‘I request everyone to give their suggestions on how to conduct our political protest legally. I propose to set up a committee of experts to define the political and legal measures. I request everyone to share their views on the overall proposal. We can only win if everyone fights together with a sense of unity,’ he said.

We would fight with the determination that our representation should not decrease under any circumstances and we should not let it decrease, he said, adding: ‘We will fight together until we achieve fair delimitation.’

