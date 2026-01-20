Why Ravi Refused To Read Gov’s Address

CHENNAI: The microphone in the State Assembly was repeatedly switched off and Governor R N Ravi was not allowed to speak in the House where the National Anthem was yet again insulted with disregard for the fundamental Constitutional duty, the Lok Bhavan in Chennai alleged.

Soon after the Governor walked out of the Assembly refusing to read out the customary Governor Address prepared by the State Government after raising an issue over not playing the national anthem immediately after the singing of the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, the Governor’s office released the statement.

It said the Governor’s Address contained numerous unsubstantiated claims like the State attracting investments to the tune of over Rs 12 lakh core and misleading statements, while several crucial issues troubling the people were ignored.

Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remained on paper and Tamil Nadu was becoming less attractive for investors as it had slid from the fourth place in receiving foreign direct investment four years ago to struggling to remain at the Sixth place now.

The other charges made by Lok Bhavan were that women safety was totally ignored though there was a 55% increase of POCSO cases and rapes and over 33% increase in incidents of sexual molestation of women and the rampant prevalence of narcotics and drugs use.

Over 2000 persons, mostly youth, committed suicide in one year due to drug abuse, atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women were sharply increasing and the State was being referred a the ‘suicide capital’ since 20,000 people committed suicide in one year.

There was a steady decline in standards of education and mismanagement in educational institutions was widespread with more than 50% faculty positions lying vacant and several thousand Village Panchayats were defunct since elections had not been held for years, it said.

Thousands of temples were without board of trustees and millions and crucial directions of the court on restoration and preservation of ancient temples not implemented even after 5 years and the MSME sector was under huge stress with entrepreneurs forced to locate enterprises in other states, it said.