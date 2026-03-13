What’s Cooking in Time of Crisis

Chennai: On Wednesday, when this columnist found her gas agency not answering her call and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) booking system also not working, she pushed the panic button and began taking measures on a war-footing. Soon, she came to know that some of her neighbours in her apartment had also faced similar no-response calls. She promptly dusted off the induction stove that had been sitting idle on her kitchen shelf. When switched on, it did not work, but after a few minutes, the induction stove came to life making this columnist heave a huge sigh of relief. Meanwhile, one of her neighbours who did not have an induction stove tried to place an online order. To her disbelief, she discovered that all induction stoves were sold out on the online platform. She immediately rushed to a nearby supermarket and grabbed an induction stove.

In an effort to conserve her current LPG supply, amidst supply concerns, this columnist has switched to a mixed-method approach, alternating between induction and gas cooking. Besides, her electric cooker has come in handy.

Fireless cooking has gained renewed relevance in today’s context. Fireless cooking not only promotes minimal use of fuel and electricity, but also encourages healthy eating as several recipes involve fresh vegetables, fruits, sprouts and other minimally processed ingredients. Such a practical and sustainable method of food preparation is especially relevant in these difficult times.

And listening to her mother describe how a variety dishes were cooked on firewood stoves in the 1950s and 1960s, before gas stoves came into use in the 1970s, at her home in Tindivanam, this columnist realised how cooking modes have evolved over the years.