Votes for Vijay Will Not Convert Into Seats, Says Karti Chidambaram

Chennai:Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said though the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, would obtain a sizable number of votes, it cannot be converted into seats. He said only a united INDIA bloc could defeat the AIADMK-BJP front, whose strength should not be underestimated.

Addressing the media at Chromepet, Karti said the AIADMK, which has a powerful symbol of ‘two leaves’, cannot be underestimated and the electoral battle would be tough in the coming Assembly elections.



Even though the BJP did not have a strong vote bank, it is a national party and a section of the AIADMK, too, had been included in the alliance. The INDIA bloc could win the elections if it is united, he opined.



He said, “The Congress continues in the DMK alliance till now and there should be confusion due to problems in some places. Such issues should not be blown up beyond proportions.”



He further said the DMK led the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, while the Congress led the alliance at the national level.



Vijay has a large number of fans in the urban and rural areas and there is a chance for the fan support to be converted into votes, he said, adding it is doubtful if the votes could be converted into seats.



He was of the opinion that youth lured by cinema and without any ideological affinity could vote for Vijay.





