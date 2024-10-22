Vishal’s wish to join hands with Vijay triggers speculations

Chennai: Actor Vishal, expressing a desire to attend the maiden conference of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam at Vikravandi on October 27 and to even join the party subsequently if needed, triggered a speculation on many more film personalities throwing their weight behind Vijay once the party was formally launched.

While Vishal, talking to the media at city hotel where he was to attend another function on Monday, said that he would like to see for himself what Vijay proposed to do with his new party by attending the conference first and then taking a call on whether to join the party or not.

Vishal’s statement that he was indeed a politician as he was involved in social work, some said was the real position of many persons in the film world where they aspired to usher in several changes and might rely on Vijay to bring them about.

He said that he would go to the conference as an ordinary voter even though there was no formal invitation from the office-bearers of the party, who are otherwise working hard to gather a few lakhs of people at the developed venue at V Salai village.

Even behind the lavish spending for the conference, for which all arrangements were being made despite the rains hampering the preparations, some people see the hand of some other influential persons, who are interested in installing Vijay as the next Chief Minister.

In that silent group that wants Vijay to head the State’s governance, some believe, are a few prominent film personalities, too, who might be careful in not exposing their inner thoughts now for obvious reasons but steadfastly support the new party led by a film star.

When the clarion call is given for the elections, it is believed that a large contingent of actors, producers, distributors and directors might canvass votes for Vijay even if they would like to present themselves as politically neutral otherwise.

Amidst so much of expectations, the clandestine supporters of Vijay in the film industry and outside of it see a ray of hope in Vishal’s open declaration. It could open the floodgates of support, some speculate, though doubts were being raised over the efficacy of the fan club members of Vijay in matching with the political skills of the well-oiled organizational machinery of the DMK, AIADMK and other traditional parties.