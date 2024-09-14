 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Viral Video: TN PhD student runs street food stall in Chennai

Tamil Nadu
DC Web Desk
14 Sep 2024 11:21 AM GMT
Rayan encouraged him to search for his articles on internet. He said: "If you Google my name, you'll find my research articles," he said
Viral Video: TN PhD student runs street food stall in Chennai
x
During a casual conversation, Lewis learnt that Rayan was a PhD student in biotechnology. — Internet

Tarun Rayan, an Indian PhD student belonging to Chennai, Tamil Naidu, turned a sensation on the Internet with American vlogger Christopher Lewis featuring him in his video.

Rayan is studying biotechnology at SRM University and runs a street food cart in Chennai.

Christopher found him while exploring Tamil Nadu and was waiting for his order of Chicken 65 at his stall.

During a casual conversation, Lewis learnt that Rayan was a PhD student in biotechnology.

Rayan encouraged him to search for his articles on internet. He said: "If you Google my name, you'll find my research articles," he said.

Impressed by Rayan's work, the foreigner featured him in his video which clocked more than 85,000 views on social media.

Netizens were also quite impressed by Tarun for his hardworking nature, by being a student and also working part-time to earn money and support his family.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
phd student tarun rayan American vlogger Christopher Lewis tarun rayan street food stall in chennai 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick