Violent Clash Breaks Out In TN Between Supporters Of Ramadoss, His Son Anbumani

SALEM (TAMIL NADU): Supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani clashed violently near here on Tuesday and both the camps levelled allegations and counter-allegations over the trigger for the assault while police said a probe was on into the "clashes between the two factions" of the party.

Ramadoss's loyalist, legislator R Arul alleged that his convoy was attacked by party leader Anbumani's supporters and demanded that the police take action against them. The rival camp leader, PMK spokesperson K Balu, an Anbumani loyalist, alleged that party workers were brutally assaulted by a gang led by Arul, and he sought the arrest of the legislator and his followers.

Addressing reporters, Arul said that when he along with his supporters, was nearing Vazhapadi area, stones were pelted at their vehicles by some men. Arul alleged that when about 15 men pelted stones on his convoy of about 25 cars, vehicles were halted and he was asked by his supporters not to venture out of the vehicle and the exteriors of at least 6 cars were badly damaged.

Ever since the general council meeting was held in Salem and following the grand reception accorded to Ramadoss, Anbumani was enraged, Arul claimed.

"Three men had huge sickles, five had iron pipes and six cars were damaged by them using such weapons and they moved menacingly towards me, saying they would finish me off...," he alleged.

Furthermore, he alleged that Anbumani was behind "the murderous attack aimed at him". He said his life was saved by his supporters from the murderous gang and expressed confidence that police would take appropriate action.

Balu alleged party workers were brutally assaulted by a gang led by Arul and that gang also attempted to mow down and kill cadres using a car and attacks took place in at least two places.

Balu, in a statement, said the unruly gang unleashed violence in the presence of police personnel and it was strongly condemnable and demanded that Arul and his supporters who unleashed violence and assaulted workers must be arrested, and appropriate action should be initiated.

PMK worker Rajesh Kumar, a differently-abled man, was assaulted by Arul's supporters in the presence of policemen and they also tried to mow down and kill another party worker, Senthil Kumar and he sustained grievous injuries. Several other workers including Vajra and Kasi have been hospitalised, he added.

A top Salem police official said a case has been registered following complaints. "It was a clash between two factions and we are investigating," he said.

Sources in the PMK said that the trigger was an attack by one side. The clashes that followed were a reaction, and it was to defend themselves and hit back.

A video clip of the violent clash between the two groups has surfaced on social media, and it shows a part of the clash.