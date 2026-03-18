TVK Vijay Was Offered Chief Minister Post, 50% Seat Share: Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai: TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has claimed that his party leader Vijay was offered chief minister's post and even fifty per cent Assembly seats by a party to contest in the ensuing election.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was offered 50:50 seats besides the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years, but party president Vijay declined, Arjuna said without naming the party that had engaged the fledgling party in electoral pact talks and extended the offer.