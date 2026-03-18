TVK Vijay Was Offered Chief Minister Post, 50% Seat Share: Aadhav Arjuna
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is set for its electoral debut on April 23.
Chennai: TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has claimed that his party leader Vijay was offered chief minister's post and even fifty per cent Assembly seats by a party to contest in the ensuing election.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was offered 50:50 seats besides the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years, but party president Vijay declined, Arjuna said without naming the party that had engaged the fledgling party in electoral pact talks and extended the offer.
The TVK will be making its electoral debut this April 23 Assembly election.
During his recent interaction with the mediapersons, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had insisted that his party was not involved in any alliance talks with the TVK. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran endorsed ally Palaniswami's stance on the issue, though it was widely speculated that sources close to the saffron party had attempted to negotiate with the TVK for a poll pact to take on the ruling DMK.
"Vijay is not a person who will succumb to Delhi for the sake of the chief minister's post. They gave us all kinds of offers - from 50 to 90 seats. All that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of Tamil Nadu people not the CM's post," Arjuna said, addressing a meeting of the TVK at Kolathur here on Tuesday night.
The TVK will be a strong force, and it will contest from all the 234 constituencies and will form a secular social justice government, he said, and added that this was the message he wanted to convey to his Christian and Muslim friends.
( Source : PTI )
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