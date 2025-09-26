Vijay's TVK Preps For Campaign In Namakkal, Karur

Namakkal: Ahead of actor-politician Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has made elaborate arrangements, expecting a massive public gathering.Arterial roads are already decked with banners and party flags, and to serve the crowds that gather early to catch a glimpse of their leader, the TVK district wing is arranging free distribution of over 10,000 water bottles, starting Saturday morning.



A party functionary said bottles bearing Vijay's image will be supplied in all areas he is scheduled to visit.



"It is a festival mood here... We are celebrating this occasion like a festival," he said.

Meanwhile, police personnel have implemented traffic regulations and other measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the campaign.

On September 20, Vijay campaigned in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.



