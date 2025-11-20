Vijay’s Campaign to be Revived in December

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s proposed series of campaign meetings that came to an abrupt half on September 27 after the stampede at Karur are likely to see a revival in December since the Salem district office bearers of the party approached the police on Thursday to seek permission for a public meeting on December 4.

Though the police did not grant permission for December 4 as it happened to be Karthigai Deepam day and December 6 happened to be the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition that would keep the police force on their toes, the party functionaries are said to be looking at the calendar for another appropriate date to resume the campaign series.

Some supporters of the TVK have already started putting out messages on social media predicting a human tsunami sweeping through Salem next. Since the party had applied for a common election symbol to contest the 2026 Assembly elections, party functionaries are hopeful of the Election Commission of India finalizing the symbol soon.

So the idea of the party leaders is to hold public meetings in specific venues at all districts starting from December not go for the old style roadshows even as they wait for the government to come up with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for political rallies.

If the party manages to get a common symbol, the meetings would be used to popularize it among the voters in the same fashion the party leaders have popularized the flag.

Vijay is said to be keen on covering all the districts in the State ahead of the announcement of the election dates, after which the party would launch a full-fledged campaign across the State.