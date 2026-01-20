Vijayanagara-Era Hero Stone Found in Tirupattur District

Vellore: An ancient hero stone, dating to the reign of Vijayanagara kings, was discovered from ‘Periya Kolli Vattam’ under the Alasandapuram panchayat near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district.

A field study by a team comprising Dr. A. Prabu, Professor of Tamil Department and historical researcher at Tirupattur Sacred Heart College, and Alasandapuram panchayat member Chandrasekhar stumbled upon the relic in an agricultural land on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

The hero stone is 5 feet wide and 8 feet high. Three figures have been carved on the stone. The figure of a hero is seen holding a bow in his left hand and a weapon in his right hand. He would have died in a battle in the area. Behind the hero is a human figure holding arrows. Next, comes a female figure.

''The hero wears an upward-pointing bangle, ear rings, a necklace, and a small knife. The people of this area call this hero stone 'Sasanakkal'. They used to offer the image in it as 'Anjaneyar'. We request the district administration and the Tamil Nadu government to come forward to preserve these historical documents," Dr Prabhu said.