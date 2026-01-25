Vijay To Go Alone In TN Polls

Chennai: Amid allegations that the BJP is exerting pressure on Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to join the NDA front, the actor-turned-politician on Sunday said “Whatever conspiracy is planned and whatever pressure is exerted, I did not enter politics to bow to such pressure, make a livelihood under somebody’s shadow or to be a slave”.

The actor’s assertion comes at a time when TVK’s critics and DMK allies including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan have been making the charge that the BJP is blocking the film ‘Jana Nayagan’ and using the CBI investigation into the Karur stampede to put pressure on Vijay to join the NDA fold.

Vijay also declared that the TVK has a huge army to go it alone and win the Assembly elections if there are no friendly forces with it, shocking a section of Congress leaders who are hoping to join his alliance if the DMK did not accept its demand for power sharing and allocation of more seats. “People are with us and we will rescue Tamil Nadu from the evil force (DMK) and corrupt slave force (AIADMK). After Vijay’s announcement, the Congress lost its bargaining capacity during the seat negotiations with the DMK and no longer used the TVK as an option to threaten the DMK.

The TVK leader who unveiled the party symbol ‘Whistle’ also blew it many times. The functionaries blew the whistle when he entered the meeting hall and were seen cheering him throughout his speech. Addressing a party activists meeting in Mamallapuram in Chengalpet district, Vijay cited reports saying that he is being pressurised by the BJP to join its alliance and asked “Am I a person to bow to pressure? Nothing of that sort will work on me. Those who ruled Tamil Nadu earlier (AIADMK) had surrendered to the BJP and those who are ruling the State now (DMK) had covertly surrendered to the BJP”.

"Some critics say no party will come to the TVK for alliance and underestimate the party’s strength. This is not new to me as some people have been underestimating me for the last 30 years. But the people have already given me the top slot in my career. Why did they give this place to me? They consider me as their son and brother and they embrace us with true love”.

Vijay asserted that he would not indulge in corruption like the previous and present rulers of the State. “I will not touch even a single paisa. I have no need for it. I will not allow anyone to be corrupt”, he said amid thunderous applause from his supporters. “You can ask if it is cinema to get rid of corruption in a day. I accept that it is not possible in a day but it is a process. Do you think anyone who has no desire for anything will be silently watching if he sees corruption before his eyes”, Vijay asked.

The TVK is going to the people following the teachings of Anna (DMK founder C.N. Annadurai), he said. “Those who are running the party founded by Anna and those who are running a party in his name have forgotten him. At this moment, people are under pressure and looking for someone to work truly for them. The people who have been deceived after voting alternatively for the DMK and AIADMK believe that the TVK would stand for them. We should be loyal to those who trust us”, he said.

"It is not enough if the people trust me' they should also trust you," he told his functionaries. The partymen should have the fear that anyone who commits a wrong cannot escape, he warned and asked them to be truthful without any compromise in politics.