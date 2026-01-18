 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Vijay to Appear Before CBI Again, Leaves for Delhi

Tamil Nadu
18 Jan 2026 5:36 PM IST

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day

Vijay to Appear Before CBI Again, Leaves for Delhi
x
The actor-turned politician left by a chartered plane for the national capital by 4.15 pm, airport officials said. (File)

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay left for Delhi on Sunday to appear before the CBI on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case. The actor-turned politician left by a chartered plane for the national capital by 4.15 pm, airport officials said.

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day, but the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal.

( Source : PTI )
Pongal harvest festival CBI questioning Vijay national capital visit airport officials report Vijay CBI headquarters 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X