Vijay Threatens To Storm Into Tamil Nadu Secretariat

Chennai: Founder president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, threatened to storm into the State Secretariat along with the potential land losers of Parandur and surrounding villages in Kanchipuram district, who have been protesting against the earmarking of their land for acquisition for setting up the second airport for Chennai, if Chief Minister M K Stalin failed to meet those people

Addressing the party executive committee meeting, which announced Vijay as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election and declared that electoral alliances would be formed only with the parties that would accept the leadership of the TVK, Vijay ruled out any alliance with the DMK, BJP and AIADMK.

The meeting at his party’s Pannayur office on Friday, discussed the election strategy to be adopted for 2026 and decided on the president going on a statewide tour in August. Identifying the BJP and DMK as enemies in terms of principles, Vijay said that at no time would his party have a tie-up with the two parties directly or indirectly at any cost.

The cheap politics that the BJP was trying to play in Tamil Nadu using the leaders of the AIADMK as pawns would never succeed in the land of social justice and the TVK was no DMK or AIADMK to align with the BJP for political gains, he said.

Criticizing the DMK, Vijay said that the party took one stand when it was in the opposition and a diametrically opposite position when it was in power. While averring to stand with farmers in their struggles, Stalin was taking an opposite stand in the Parandur airport issue.

Making it clear that the TVK was not against the construction of the second airport for Chennai, he said it was the selection of the particular site that was not acceptable to his party. So Stalin should meet the people and check out for himself the problems they would face because of the airport project.

If the Chief Minister did not meet the people, he would take them to the Secretariat to meet him and was prepared to face any consequences that might arise from his leading the people there.

The clear message that the TVK had no plans to join hands with the AIADMK comes in the wake of the CPM’s state secretary P Shanmugam saying that it would be difficult for the DMK if the TVK joined the AIADMK-BJP coalition, to dispel such doubts.

Apart from Vijay, who personally went to Tirupuvanam to meet the family of the custodial death victim, other leaders have also become active now by expressing themselves on a wide range of political issues. On Friday, the party flayed the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls now being carried out in Bihar, saying that it would lead to malpractices.

However, Vijay has not yet met mediapersons to answer their questions after forming the party and has so far kept the media out of the events and meetings.