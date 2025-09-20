Vijay Slams DMK over Restrictions on TVK Meetings

Nagapattinam: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay lashed out at the ruling DMK dispensation for allegedly imposing numerous conditions for his political meetings and asked if the government would dare to impose such conditions during the visits of Prime Minister or Home Minister.

Addressing a massive rally at Puthur here, he said the government restrained his free movement and even resorted to disrupting power. "CM sir, will you impose conditions during the Prime Minister and Home Minister's visit, or disrupt power as you do to TVK? Numerous restrictions are imposed on me. I can't move my hands," Vijay said.

If the DMK government resorted to such tactics during the visits of Prime Minister or Home Minister then it would face trouble, he said. "Why do you impose conditions on me who wants to meet the people. Let me tell you again, the contest in 2026 is only between the TVK and the DMK," he said.

The TVK was not alone to be cowed down by threats, and it was solidly backed by the people, Vijay added.