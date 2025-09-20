 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Vijay Slams DMK over Restrictions on TVK Meetings

Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
20 Sept 2025 3:05 PM IST

Actor-politician questions government’s treatment, compares it to PM and Home Minister visits

Vijay Slams DMK over Restrictions on TVK Meetings
x
TVK founder Vijay accused the DMK government of imposing restrictions on his political meetings in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the 2026 contest is solely between TVK and DMK.

Nagapattinam: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay lashed out at the ruling DMK dispensation for allegedly imposing numerous conditions for his political meetings and asked if the government would dare to impose such conditions during the visits of Prime Minister or Home Minister.

Addressing a massive rally at Puthur here, he said the government restrained his free movement and even resorted to disrupting power. "CM sir, will you impose conditions during the Prime Minister and Home Minister's visit, or disrupt power as you do to TVK? Numerous restrictions are imposed on me. I can't move my hands," Vijay said.
If the DMK government resorted to such tactics during the visits of Prime Minister or Home Minister then it would face trouble, he said. "Why do you impose conditions on me who wants to meet the people. Let me tell you again, the contest in 2026 is only between the TVK and the DMK," he said.
The TVK was not alone to be cowed down by threats, and it was solidly backed by the people, Vijay added.
( Source : PTI )
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay tamil nadu 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X