Vijay Skips Karur Visit, Ready to Face Action

Chennai: Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur witnessed 41 stampede deaths, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation." The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life. He challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.

TVK Chief Vijay releases video message, says 'I have never faced such a painful situation in my life'#KarurTragedy pic.twitter.com/VLfNbzVGIu — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 30, 2025

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page. Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.