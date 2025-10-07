CHENNAI: Reaching out to the families of most of the victims of the stampede at his party campaign meeting in Karur on September 27 through video calls on Tuesday, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay assured them all that he would stand steadfastly by them and extend all possible support and help.

Assuring to personally meet them once the government gave him permission to visit them, Vijay spoke to the bereaved family members over video calls with the help of his party office-bearers and local functionaries. He had contacted the party functionaries and urged them to inform the families of the victims that he would like to speak to them.

However, he could only console some of the families who had lost their children in the tragedy on Tuesday but would continue to call the rest of the families in the coming days, TVK sources said

The permission sought to meet them personally was declined by the Karur district collector and once it was given, Vijay would visit every family affected by the stampede that killed 41 persons and send over 100 others to hospital, the sources said.

The controversy kicked up by the stampede, however, continued to rage in the courts and also the social media with the father of one of the persons killed in the incident, Pannnerselvam, approaching the Supreme Court for CBI enquiry, saying that he had no faith in the State government.

With the narrative that the ruling party had a hand in the tragedy gaining acceptance in social media, even a BJP Corporation councilor from Chennai, Uma Ananthan, filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a CBI probe. The Madras High Court that chastised the TVK leaders for the incident declined to order a CBI enquiry.

Meanwhile, Vijay is said to have instructed his supporters and party functionaries not to be provoked by the allegations hurled at their party leaders and react in any way. He had told them to ignore such adverse criticism as the party would overcome the present situation soon.